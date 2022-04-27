As Hollywood’s first man Pete Davidson continues his victory tour of stardom, he now has just landed his own sitcom at Peacock. The streaming service has ordered a full season of the half-hour sitcom, written, starring and executive produced by the Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC royalty Lorne Michaels will executive produce the series, no surprise there.

Bupkis will allegedly be a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life, probably a cross between The King Of Staten Island and 30 Rock, with some Curb Your Enthusiasm sprinkled in there somewhere. Perhaps there will be some stand-up style interludes like Seinfeld. One can dream!

No other cast has been announced at this time, though Davidon’s close friends Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are attached to write. Reportedly there are some A-listers who are itching to get involved, mostly because Davidson is having a moment right now.

Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Deadline: “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view. Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can’t wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video and our partners at Universal Television.”

Hopefully, Davidson’s pal Colin Jost will pop in for a cameo.