Saturday Night Live will return next month for a new season, but the cast that will put on sketch comedy on short notice still seems up in the air. That includes Pete Davidson, who had an eventful Season 37 that saw him falling off the stage thanks to rapper Machine Gun Kelly during the show’s closing credits.

SEASON 47

OCTOBER 2 pic.twitter.com/IbMPM7SCBh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 9, 2021

That moment went viral in its own right in January, and on Wednesday night Davidson explained what went wrong during the goodbyes. Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming movie and address what happened between himself and Machine Gun Kelly.

The moment happened early in the interview, and he sets the scene starting with an injury that the rapper endured during the production week.

“He bruised his coccyx that week,” Davidson said. “If you don’t know what a coccyx is, it’s the bone in your ass.”

The bruise meant that his mobility was limited, and he had to sit on a “little tooshie pillow.” But despite that, Kelly wanted to do something special during the show’s farewell.

“He got really excited and he went to pick me up, and he forgot he had a bruised coccyx,” Davidson said after explaining that he told the rapper to simply just enjoy the moment and, you know, wave. “So he went to pick me up and he couldn’t go up, so he just started to slowly tilt back.”

Davidson said the fall happened so slowly that they actually held a conversation on the way down.

“It was such a slow fall, we had time for him to go, ‘Oh no,'” Davidson said. “And I went, ‘You’re a f*cking moron.'”

It still remains to be seen if that will go down as one of the last times Davidson appears on the Studio 8H stage. But at least we now know that we’ll have an answer one way or another by October 2.