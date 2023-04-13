Pete Davidson Is Returning To ‘SNL’ (As Host!)

After leaving SNL last season, Pete Davidson is returning to Studio 8H in a different role: host.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the actor-comedian will host the May 6th episode of the sketch series to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy, Bupkis. If you like “grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known,” then Bupkis is the show for you! It’s also a show for fans of Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, which is to say, everyone.

No musical guest for the May 6th episode has been announced.

Davidson recently opened up about how all the jokes about his dating life on SNL didn’t make him feel great. “I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened,” he explained on the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. “Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really shitty feeling.”

A less shitty feeling: looking at bunnies with Martha Stewart.

(Via EW)