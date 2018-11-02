Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pete Davidson certainly has a type. And that type is currently young female singers appearing on Saturday Night Live musical guests. During this week’s promo, he first meets then proposes to musical guest Maggie Rogers. Spoiler alert: He gets turned down. The good news is that it’s a joke. Probably. Davidson’s relationship with Maggie Rogers was not that much shorter than his relationship with Ariana Grande, and they actually got engaged.

For Davidson, this is a continuation of his public joking about his breakup. Just a week after the relationship ended he was on stage asking people for a place to live. Now he’s already using it as material for SNL. If only the proposal to Rogers had been real, it could have made Jonah Hill feel a little better about the fact that Davidson and Rogers (both currently 24) are both children compared to the super-ancient, nearly-35-year-old director of Mid90s.

The big surprise in this promo is that Davidson may have unsuccessfully proposed to Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie. Unless he was just joking about being unsuccessful at love. Either way, someone needs to find Pete Davidson his forever home. At this point he’s just a lost puppy wearing baggy clothes. Maybe SNL should only book all-male metal bands until Davidson gets comfortable being alone.