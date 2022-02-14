In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye West ranted about several topics ranging from Kid Cudi to his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In true Kanye form, the rapper has been extremely vocal about his dislike of Davidson dating Kardashian to the point where he’s threatened to beat the SNL star amongst other unsavory accusations.

Davidson was a repeat topic in Kanye’s latest rant where the rapper shared screenshots of texts from Davidson, who attempted to extend an olive branch to diffuse the situation. To the surprise of no one, that didn’t work, and instead, Kanye offered to double the salary of SNL star Michael Che if he quits the show, and more importantly, Davidson.

“I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE,” West reportedly wrote in the caption (via Mediaite) of the now-deleted post.

Despite Kanye pulling the public rant, Che caught wind of the offer and has responded with a counter on Instagram:

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends — for anything less than TRIPLE salary. That’s right, $90K a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office. Plus, a pair of Red Octobers. Size 12. And you gotta make some beats for my band “The Slap Butts.” What else what else. And you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins! You do that for me, I’ll Rambo that whole building!”

You can see Che’s full post below:

(Via Michael Che on Instagram)