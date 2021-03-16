Pete Davidson has an interesting enough life that he can basically play himself on SNL, appearing with fair regularity on Weekend Update to talk about whatever’s on his mind. But this is next level strange: The actor and comic had to put out a statement that shot down a rumor that he’d gotten married. What’s more, the (fake) news arrived via a press release.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a production company sent out a news item on Tuesday, breaking two stories. One, that they were teaming with Davidson on something called “Bodega Cats Presents,” intended to help people break into the entertainment industry. Perhaps more shocking was this: Davidson had gotten married to Michelle Davidson, the company’s alleged co-CEO and purportedly his childhood friend.

But neither, it seems, is true. Davidson’s attorney released a statement to numerous outlets, among them Page Six, saying, “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

It’s a strange turn of events, no less because the press release included a statement attributed to Davidson about his involvement. “I am really excited to be part of this company and help people get a start in this industry,” the quote read. “I never thought I would do something like this, but I met some of my closest friends doing stand-up, so I felt this was the right thing to do to give back to my community.”

Neither Davidson nor Bodega Cats have responded to outlets’ request for a response. But this could make for a very entertaining Weekend Update monologue.

(Via EW and Page Six)