Pete dropped by the Weekend Update desk to talk about last week’s musical guest, Kanye West. #SNL pic.twitter.com/LFzJJFTnbV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 7, 2018

There have been a lot of lows over SNL’s 44 seasons. There was the time Milton Berle hosted and acted like a jackass. There was the time Nancy Kerrigan hosted and proved she was no performer. Pete Davidson has his pick: That time, one week ago, when Kanye West launched into a pro-Trump rant after the show went off the air.

On a Trump- and Kavanaugh-heavy Weekend Update — which also included Eric and Don Jr. swinging by to make racist jokes — Davidson swung by at the end to reflect on what it was like to be there on stage near West while he was singing the president’s praises. (It’s something Keenan Thompson did last week.) It was the worst thing he’s seen on the show, “and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” he said.

Davidson admitted he’s kind of a political naif, but he knows West — who just deactivated his social media accounts — is simply off. “Do you know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?” He also dragged West’s MAGA hat, comparing it in stupidity to a hat that was once featured in a paparazzi photo in which he’s also wearing a shirt that reads “Bathing Ape.”

Davidson’s scorn was extra-focused on West bragging that he’s off meds, that we’re seeing the real him. Davidson, outspoken about his own issues with mental illness, wasn’t having it. “Being mentally ill does not give you an excuse to act like a jackass,” he said.

Davidson ended his rant by showing his own red baseball cap, one that reads “Make Kanye 2006 Again.” Hear hear.