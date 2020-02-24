Pete Davidson joined SNL when he was only 20 years ago, making him one of the youngest cast members in the show’s long history. He, at 26, is still the youngest person in the current cast, but his time on the sketch series might be coming to an end.

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson confessed that he believes he’s outgrown SNL and that he’s tired of feeling like he’s “just fodder now,” presumably in reference to his personal life. “I have a lot of conversations with people, because it’s a hard thing to do,” he said about leaving. “You don’t ever want to pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know, and it’ll be alright.’ I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

“I’m like, cold open, political punchlines. I’m like, Weekend Update jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f*cking jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for really, if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Davidson, who thinks he’s “literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot,” considered leaving last year, but he stayed on for at least one more season, largely due to the affection he feels for “father figure” Lorne Michaels. “[I’m] happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me,” he said. “For what I can do on the show, which is just barely anything — and it’s just Weekend Update. I feel like I’ve done 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there.” Outside of playing himself on Weekend Update, Davidson’s best-known characters are Chad and… the guy who orders lobster from a diner? It would not be a surprise if he left after (or during?) this season. Davidson’s film career is about to take off, with roles in Big Time Adolescence, King of Staten Island (he co-wrote the loosely autobiographical script with Judd Apatow), and The Suicide Squad.

You can watch the entire interview with Charlamagne Tha God below.

