SNL went out with a bang last season, bringing a fitting end to an abysmally stressful year. But it may — or may not! — be the end of something else: Pete Davidson, long one of the show’s most talked-about stars, has teased that he’s thinking of ending his tenure. In late May, the performer talked about not returning for an eighth season. And now, almost a month later, he’s still not sure if he’s coming (back) or going.

Davidson talked about his future with the show in a new interview with Gold Derby. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” he said. “Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.”

While he sounded a little more sure back in May, now it really does sound like he’s sitting on a fence. “I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels],” he said. “It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

He did, however, have nothing but good things to say about the Season 46 finale. “It was really emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life,” he said. “I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun…The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”

In fact, the whole season was a keeper. “This was my favorite season so far,” Davidson said. “The most where everybody was just like let’s put on a show and have fun and write some weird, silly s— because everybody’s so stressed out. It was definitely the weirdest batch of sketches I’ve ever seen. And the weirdest circumstances. But I think the most memorable season I’ve had there.”

So stay tuned for more. In the meantime, you can watch his whole interview here.

(Via EW)