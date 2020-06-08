Pete Davidson Has A New Answer For How Long He Plans To Stay On ‘SNL’

Earlier this year, Pete Davidson sounded like he was done with SNL.

The King of Staten Island star told Charlamagne Tha God, “I’m like, cold open, political punchlines. I’m like, Weekend Update jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Huh huh huh, Pete’s a f*cking jerk face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for really, if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.” He also said that he’s “literally painted out to be this big dumb idiot.” But in the months since, Davidson has changed his tune. You gain a lot of perspective when you’re stuck in your mom’s basement during a pandemic, turns out.

“I will be [on SNL] as long as they allow me to be,” Davidson told ET Online. “I think I’m very lucky to be on that show and I’m really lucky to have Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I’ll be there as long as they allow it.”

Davidson also opened up about his “dark and scary” battle with mental health issues. “I got as close as you can get — just like testing the waters,” he said on CBS Sunday Morning about contemplating suicide. “Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.” You can watch the CBS Sunday Morning interview below, and Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, which also stars Bill Burr and Steve Buscemi, on June 12.

(Via ET)