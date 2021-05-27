Rose Byrne is a comedic treasure with scene-stealing performances in Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek (“Ring Round” is a genuine banger), Neighbors, and Spy. Especially Spy. I might watch it again tonight. But only after checking out the trailer for Physical.

The Apple TV+ comedy-drama stars Byrne as Sheila, an ’80s housewife who’s married to a recently-fired “ding dong,” and while she tries to eat healthy, she panic-orders three cheeseburgers, three large fries, and a chocolate shake at the drive-thru window. But Sheila finds her happy place at the fitness studio at the mall, where she transforms into a confident lifestyle guru. Before long, she’s punching with the best of them, building a life for herself, and saying things like, “Go get ’em, tiger.” I will, Rose Byrne!

Feel free to start blasting Olivia Newton-John (or Dua Lipa). Here’s the plot summary:

Sheila Rubin is a quietly tormented housewife in ’80s San Diego, who, behind closed doors, battles extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice. But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.

Physical, which also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao, premieres on Apple TV+ on June 18.