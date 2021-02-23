(Spoilers from Marvel Studios and Disney+’s WandaVision will be found below.)

Following Evan Peters’ surprise arrival on WandaVision as Wanda’s previously dead brother Pietro, fans were filled with all kinds of question about the show’s use of the Multiverse and whether it would bring the X-Men into the MCU now that Disney owns the rights to the characters. Heck, by the next episode, Pietro was decked out in a Halloween costume that clearly aped Quicksilver’s original look from the comics. But while the costume should’ve made fans go further down the X-Men rabbit hole, there was a prevailing theory that Pietro’s hairs looked like horns and was actually a visual clue that he’s secretly Mephisto.

Well, now, we have an official answer, and if you’re excited at the thought of the MCU and X-Men universes colliding, you’re going to be pretty happy. According to the hair and makeup team for WandaVision, Pietro’s hair was a purposeful callback to two classic mutants from the Fox films. Via IndieWire:

One element fans have been wondering about is the hair styling of Evan Peters’ recast Pietro. Was his look a deliberate callback to Wolverine and Peters’ role as Quicksilver in the “X-Man” movies? “It was something that Matt really [wanted]. They kind of planned that,” Bartek said. Sawyer seconded that, saying that they did try to blend the two universes.

As WandaVision nears its finale, fans have been feverishly hoping that the show will see Wanda return to her comic roots by being part of the X-Men universe. In fact, just this week, Marvel fans had Magneto trending on Twitter as they dropped theories that the powerful mutant will appear on the show and reveal himself as Wanda and Pietro’s true father. Is that even a possibility? Maybe! WandaVision has been all about Wanda’s increasingly powerful ability to change reality, so literally anything is on the table.

(Via IndieWire)