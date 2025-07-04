The new season, from co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, lands on Apple TV+ soon, so before that, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have had quite the pivot. In Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, they were husband and wife. In the first season of their Apple TV+ series Platonic , they’re former best friends who are, well, platonic and that’s that. The debut season was a winner in 2023 (the 93-percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty great), faring well enough to land the show a second run.

Plot

Apple previously noted of the first season, “Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.” Of the new season, they say it “picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things.”

They’re not getting together this time, either, as Stoller and Delbanco told The Hollywood Reporter.

Rogen previously told the publication of making the second season:

“Honestly, we had talked about it during the first season, but I get really nervous about how it’s going to be received. I’m not a count-your-eggs-before-they-hatch guy. I’ve done that thing where I drive around Friday night of opening weekend for my movies and go to the theaters and there’s no one in them. I really just wanted to see if we were happy with it when it came out — and if everyone else was happy with it. I was kind of nervous about how high my standards were for what we were doing, and I wanted to make sure that we could actually do it. And then once I saw that we could, I was like, ‘OK, we should keep doing it.'”

Cast

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen will return, and also present will be Carla Gallo, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, and Andrew Lopez.

New to the cast for the second season are Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett (all Saturday Night Live mainstays in the 2010s).