Pluto TV Brings The Enjoyment Of Channel-Surfing To The Streaming Age

I recently bought an old-ish $40 PC from somebody on Facebook Marketplace. I cleaned it, made minor upgrades to it, and connected it to my television to basically use as a beefier (and admittedly less energy-efficient) Fire TV Stick. Since then, I’ve sought new ways to enjoy my newly computerized TV. In the process, I made a personal discovery.

Remember channel surfing, the act of flipping through dozens of cable channels you paid for but seldom watched and checking out whatever’s on? For cord-cutters like myself, Pluto TV brings that back. In fact, that’s basically their slogan: “Drop in. It’s free.”

For the unfamiliar, Pluto TV is a ViacomCBS-owned TV streaming platform that launched in 2013 and is distinctly different from services like Netflix and Hulu. There are two major factors that set it apart: (1) It emulates traditional cable TV in that shows are broadcast on a variety of live channels; (1) It’s free, with advertisements much like regular TV.

Pluto TV isn’t going to replace any of the streaming platforms you subscribe to. That’s not the goal. What it should do for you, though, is serve is a worthwhile complement to them.

A common streaming TV quirk to which everybody can relate is the analysis-paralysis that comes with trying to pick what to watch. A report from 2019 said the average U.S. adult spends 7.4 minutes deciding what to watch on a streaming service. It also noted that 21 percent of users opt to not watch anything at all if they can’t make up their minds.

I don’t have data to back this up, but it seems like picking what to put on wasn’t as big a deal with cable. Back in those days, I’d throw on the TV, check my rotation of go-to channels, and just watch whatever was on. “Watching whatever is on” is a foreign concept to cord-cutters, though, because in order for something to be on, you have to put it on. It’s a low-stakes situation, but there’s definitely a pressure to choose the “right” thing to watch, which usually leads to frustration and an 80th The Office binge.

It’s in these situations, when you don’t know what you’re looking for, when Pluto TV comes in handy.

Recently, I’ve enjoyed sitting in front of the TV for a bit after dinner and checking out what’s playing on Pluto TV. The service boasts hundreds of themed channels, like one with classic Comedy Central content and another that just plays Deal Or No Deal reruns, all of which combine to offer over 100,000 hours of content.