Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Yellowjackets – Showtime series streaming on Paramount+ The wilderness does not forget, and nobody will be able to forget adult Nat’s accidental death, bur Sophie Thatcher will continue the role in Nat’s Antler Queen phase, and both timelines still contain dual Shauna, Misty, Taissa, Van, and Lottie arcs. This season will also introduce Hilary Swank and Joel McHale, who simply cannot stop picking up new projects, but at least he accepted the “blame” for those Community movie filming delays. As always, we can expect a banger-filled soundtrack this season, but Christina Ricci would really prefer that the Live entry never happened. 9. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy – Peacock movie Bridget has adjusted to widow status after the death of Mark Darcy and is hopping back into the pool for another irreverent film that you can stream in your living room rather than go outside in harsh February weather. This partially happens at the behest of Tom, Jude, and Shazzer, and she doesn’t mind spending some semi-quality time with Leo Woodall’s character, who is named “Roxster” (hmm). Of course, there are other men in her life, too, including her Dad (Jim Broadbent), science teacher Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and of course Daniel Rotten Stinking Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

8. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – Netflix movie Perhaps this Netflix fantasy franchise still has some life left after all even with Henry Cavill’s departure. Liam Hemsworth will pick up the leather pants, swords, and wigs later this year, but for now, this animated film takes Geralt of Rivia deep into the ocean as the only person/monster hunter who can bring peace between the realms of land and not-land. Video game voice actor Doug Cockle takes up the Geralt grunt for this movie with Joey Batey (Jasper) and Anya Chalotra (Yennifer) reprising their roles from the TV series. 7. Apple Cider Vinegar – Netflix series Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey are wellness foes in this based-on-reality limited series that follows Belle Gibson’s (Dever) fake cancer saga, for which the Australian government nailed her with a massive fine (which she still has not paid for the past seven years) for endangering public welfare. Milla Blake (Debnam-Carey) spotted the grift long before the masses and authorities picked up on the snake oil, and those eye daggers are incredible.

6. The Åre Murders – Netflix series Nordic Noir is no joke, and in this series is here to send chills down your spine while you cuddle under the blankets and wonder why you are watching such a chilly environment on TV in the middle of your city’s own cold snap. In all seriousness, this mystery series follows a Stockholm detective on leave until gruesome happenings drag her back into the grind. What follows is a solid ride that will not disappoint when the ultimate secrets are later revealed. 5. Cobra Kai – Netflix series Both shouting and tears were had for the finale episode (a certainly remark from Daniel to Johnny has been four decades in the making), and that doesn’t even begin to touch the literally explosive deaths of those characters. Both developments add up to a perfect ending to a beloved series as cast and crew move on to different endeavors after working alongside each other for nearly a decade and six seasons. Next up? Karate Kid Legends, which will bring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio’s sensei powers together for a new cause. Here for it.

4. The White Lotus – HBO series streaming on Max Thailand is the latest dream vacation destination for a group of mainly privileged travelers, at least one of whom will end up dead. Mike White did, however, already reveal that this season is more death-themed than the previous two efforts, so there might be an abundance of corpses before all is said and done. Natasha Rothwell serves as this season’s connecting thread from the previous adventures, and man, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s insufferable “numbers” bro is already high on the audience nomination list for biting it. Other possible candidates (and potential suspects) include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and Parker Posey. 3. Severance – Apple TV+ series Apple TV+ has been teasing this week’s episode by suggesting a possible foot fetish (which ideally doesn’t have anything to do with the goats) and Mark eating Chinese food, which is proving to be a highly effective way to tease a weekly episode. This season is humming right along, and before you know it, the wait for the third edition will be on. If you’re waiting to binge the entire serving, however, only a few more weeks remain of new episodes of this work-balance satire show.