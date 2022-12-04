What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Black Adam (Warner Bros. movie streaming on Amazon Prime/VOD) This comic book movie happens to be the long-gestating passion project of The Rock, as he initially announced like seven years ago, but sh*t happens, and sometimes, you gotta wait for dream time to happen. The film didn’t deliver a billion dollars, but it’s taking flight on VOD, something that Warner Bros. Discovery has undoubtedly noted for the future. And now we’re getting Henry Cavill back as Superman, so The Rock’s antihero truly did work magic while James Gunn prepares to redeem the DCEU/DCU. TIE: 10. Stutz (Netflix movie) If you’re down for a more cerebral and humanity-affirming option, Jonah Hill directs this film that dives into the legacy (and The Tools) of world-leading shrink Phil Stutz. Hill gets very personal as well while revealing some of his struggles, and the doctor-patient pair delivers a therapeutic watch with plenty of multigenerational humor along the way. Mental health is important, y’all, so don’t ignore it.

9. Andor (Disney+ series) Diego Luna returns as Cassian for the last time in this series that won’t leave the streaming charts. That’s happening for solid reason because (no offense to Baby Yoda) it’s nice to have a more grounded Star Wars star that isn’t awash in, well, the Grogu vibe. We’ll see that little guy again soon, but in the meantime, it’s time for the grownups to catch up on a story that’s somehow timely (showcasing the fight against fascism by a true rebellion hero) and barreling toward Season 2 as we speak. 8. Dead To Me (Netflix series) This final season came and went too soon, but at least we got to see Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini heading into a sunset together, even if it was a bittersweet experience. These two enjoyed one of the best dynamics on TV in recent years, and Applegate’s MS threw several wrenches into her life and the production, but she fought like hell to get through it. That’s also what her character, Jen, would do, and surely, Judy would support her. As for James Marsden’s twins, those kind of dudes will come and go (and they should mostly go). Bring on the therapeutic rage metal for the final homicidal showdowns, please.

7. The Devil’s Hour (Amazon Prime series) I don’t know about you, but if I began to wake up every day at 3:33am, I would start to wonder what’s up. Yet nothing has gone logically for Jessica Raine’s Lucy in ages, so let’s roll with it. Soon enough, she’s being tracked by a criminal and involved with a police investigation, and man, can a lady get some sleep already? Waking nightmares and sketchy neighbors swirl while Lucy helps to piece together clues. Peter Capaldi co-stars in this sinister story, and the whole season is there for the streaming. 6. Warrior Nun (Netflix series) There’s a fairly sizable social media contingent who’s lobbying for a Season 3 of this show starring Alba Baptista as Ava, who is either the nun who warriors or the warrior who nuns. Or both! Seriously though, the show is about more than those two things, and Ava has literal Hell on her hands while aiming to rally the Sister-Warriors and end the unholy antics of Adriel. Maybe she’ll get to live a normal life one day? Oh, yet that would be no fun for us.

5. Tulsa King (Paramount Plus series) Sylvester Stallone will be back again for Season 2 of this show that hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who has got his own darn universe by now. Who would have thought this would come of Deputy Hale from Sons of Anarchy? TV is all the better for this turn of events, and Sly appears to relish being a mafia boss who tears through town and shakes up the heartland. He’s not only gotta clean things up professionally after decades behind bars, but his personal life took a big hit, too. It’s a good thing that Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire) is here to wrap his directing arms around this odd place where livestock occasionally wanders onto city streets. 4. Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX series on Hulu) Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star as a pair of ex-spouses who aren’t co-parenting so well. More specifically, Claire’s character falls off the radar and leaves Jesse’s (yes awkward) doctor fumbling at being a solo dad while stumbling through dating. The whole doctor thing helps him a lot, but he’s not having the best time while grappling with how life didn’t turn out as planned. Fortunately, he’s got supportive buddies in Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody. This is a remarkable story about human nature, and the Fleishman plight somehow doesn’t come off as self-indulgent, which says a lot about both Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel and the journey from book to screen.