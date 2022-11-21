We’re fast approaching the time of year when those Spotify personal year-end lists emerge, and this usually means that my coworkers get a laugh from mine. My editor recently called my musical taste “eclectic,” which is a very kind way to put things, but I expect to see the usual smattering of Slipknot, Prince, Grimes, a hefty dollop of “Eye of the Tiger,” some Leonard Cohen, and maybe an appearance from Cardi B‘s “Up,” which got me through a long drive on repeat. Oh, and there might be some Caliban, which brings me to Netflix’s Dead To Me, a series that showcases this band’s trademark growl during key moments for Christina Applegate’s character, Jen Harding.

Jen has seen and been through some sh*t, to put things mildly. Honestly, I’m surprised that she’s still holding it together in Season 3. When the show began, she was freshly widowed. Her husband died during a hit-and-run while out for a run, and that was only the beginning of the revelations. Soon enough, Jen learned that the cad was cheating with someone (literally) named Bambi. Later, Jen murdered one of James Marsden’s twin characters, so the FBI might be sniffing around, and her new best friend, Judy (Linda Cardellini), previously entered Jen’s life under false pretenses. Let’s just say that Jen has got work to do. And she’s not the type to traditionally meditate, but she does practice a form of meditation, which is humorously revealed in Season 1.

Immediately following this declaration, Jen let Judy know exactly what her brand of meditation included: heading to her car and headbanging to Caliban, a metalcore band that hails from Germany. The lyrics of the heavily-featured song are not subtle. They are not sophisticated. They’re actually stereotypically silly.

“You f*cking prick / Drop dead / You make me sick / Get out of my head.” Don’t worry, though. Things quickly grow melodic: “I’m the ghost, you’re the night / I’m the shadow you’re the light.” Yet the song is as rage-filled as one can expect, and this is how a formerly polished realtor unwinds when no one else is looking. Enter Linda Cardellini with the priceless, plausible reaction to witnessing a new friend’s outlet.

Oh, Judy eventually had to let loose, too. What a wonderful bonding moment.

If you’d like to witness the actual song in context, then you’re in luck. A YouTubing gentleman known as “Metal Jim” has a reaction-treat for you.

Fast forward to Season 3, and James Marsden’s Good Twin doesn’t handle metal so well. Jen’s even being tame in this scene, and he still can’t process the lack of ladylike musical taste. This is why I know that their coupling will never work out in the end.

Yeah, ignore him. No offense to James Marsden, of course, but some people simply don’t get it, and that’s alright. More metal for the rest of us.