Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Like Michael Bluth saying “I’m outta this family,” Portia de Rossi walked away from her acting career last year, retiring in an effort to move onto the next stage of her life. But, the Bluths always suck you back in. Always. So, even when she called up Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz to say she would not return if a season five came to fruition, she ended up on the show anyway.

This revelation played out on Ellen, where De Rossi and her wife had a fun little back and forth about their lives and how they’re focusing on the Ellen Degeneres Center/Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund as well as their other businesses.

“I was approaching 45 and I was just wondering was there something that I could tackle now that I’ve never done before that would be very challenging and different. I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business.”

Rossi explains that she and Hurwitz had a heartfelt conversation about her retirement, and he really, really got it, but she was written into five episodes anyway. With AD‘s next season cut into two eight-episode chunks, we’ll have to wait until its premiere on Netflix on May 29 to find out exactly how much Lindsay Bluth we’ll be getting, and if she’ll be wondering where Tobias is.

(Via Ellen)