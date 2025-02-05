What Show Is Premiering After The 2025 Super Bowl?

Last year, CBS gave the post-Super Bowl timeslot to Tracker. That turned out to be a smart move. Fox hopes Super Bowl LIX‘s lead-out program is just as successful.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game (and Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA halftime show) on Sunday, February 9, will be followed by the season three premiere of The Floor. The Rob Lowe-hosted game show is described as a “trivia battle in which contestants stand on squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize.”

Here’s a very real image from season 3:

It’s no The Wonder Years series premiere, or “The One After the Superbowl,” or the Family Guy pilot, but hey, ratings are ratings.

Fox initially announced that Rescue Hi-Surf would get the post-Super Bowl timeslot before it went to The Floor instead. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, the first-year drama about sexy lifeguards (not Baywatch) “will likely still get heavy promotion during the Super Bowl (as it did during the World Series), and what the network is billing as ‘a special episode’ of the series is set to run the day after the NFL title game, Feb. 10.”

Super Bowl LIX airs on Fox and streams on Tubi on Sunday, February 9, from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.