Predicting The First New Fall 2014 Show To Get Cancelled

It’s one thing for a long-running series to lose its showrunner, like when Amy Sherman-Palladino didn’t return for the seventh and final season of Gilmore Girls over a “botched negotiation” or the whole we-don’t-need-to-recap-what-happened between Dan Harmon and NBC. It’s another when a showrunner bolts before their show even premieres. Attention spans are virtually nonexistent these days, so a solid, cohesive pilot is key to a show’s success. You know what also helps? Not having the term “creative differences” attached to your project. In other words, here’s some bad news about Bad Judge.
There is a major behind-the-scenes shakeup on NBC‘s new comedy series Bad Judge [starring Kate Walsh as wild child Rebecca Wright who knows how to have a good time, but she also happens to be one of L.A.’s toughest and most respected criminal court judges]. I’ve learned that Nurse Jackie co-creator Liz Brixius, who joined the series in May as showrunner, has exited because of creative differences over the direction of the single-camera comedy. (Via)
Will Bad Judge be this year’s Lucky 7? The showrunner shakeup is worrisome, but probably not — Kate Walsh is a big enough star that Judge will probably get at least a half-season to figure things out. Debra Messing is also TV famous, but her The Mysteries of Laura looks like stale, schizophrenic garbage, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was wiped away after only two or three episodes, which is usually how long it takes before networks pull the plug (Made in Jersey got two episodes in 2012; 2011’s The Playboy Club, three, etc.). Either Laura, or Mulaney (which hopes to be more Brooklyn Nine-Nine than I Hate My Teenage Daughter), is my pick. Based on this list, what’s yours?
-A to Z
-Bad Judge
-Black-ish
-Constantine
-Cristela
-Forever
-Gotham
-Gracepoint
-How to Get Away with Murder
-Jane the Virgin
-Madam Secretary
-Manhattan Love Story
-Marry Me
-The McCarthys
-Mulaney
-The Mysteries of Laura
-NCIS: New Orleans
-Red Band Society
-Scorpion
-Selfie
-Stalker
-State of Affairs
-Utopia
I’m betting on the Katherine Heigel show. If Stalker were on another network I would go with it just because I hate the commercials for it.
I say The McCarthys which is just a lazy portmanteau of CBS’s unfunny comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and CBS’s other unfunny comedy The Millers…
Don’t care what show it is, but I am willing to throw down some money on it being an NBC one…
If it’s not Selfie I truly don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
I watched the first episode through On-Demand…..it was painfully bad.
Just for the title alone. You might get away with that shit on Nickelodeon, but not a major network.
I’m going with Selfie too.
All I know is that NCIS: New Orleans is going to get ten times the ratings of Parks and Rec and I’ll continue to slowly die inside.
Laissez les bons temps rouler
If there is any way that Bad Judge being cancelled gets Kate Walsh to take an HBO or Showtime series where she finally shows the goods then I think we all know where my vote goes.
Agreed.
I also pray every night that Nashville gets cancelled. And Connie Britton joins Kate Walsh’s steamy Showtime series called: “Ginger Cougars In Heat”.
YES
All I know is, it better not be Mulaney.
I got bad news for you. Mulaney is not good in any form or fashion. Nasim Pedrad is ok, but everything else is terrible. John Mulaney isn’t half the actor Jerry Seinfeld was when that show started and he was pretty terrible.
and oh my God Martin Short. THink about everything you like abpout Martin Short. THen think about everything you don’t. He is the latter on this show.
I’m as big a Mulaney fan as anyone, but even I can’t put a positive spin on the promos I’ve seen thus far. It looks abysmal.
Because, like you, I love John Mulaney like a little brother, I watched the promo for it on Hulu. They had a full half-hour to sell me on it, and I only laughed during the standup, which was mostly jokes that I’d already heard. The actual show looks, sadly, really bad, but I will watch anyway.
You wanna have a good time, take the audio from the South Park/Rob Schneider ads. Play it over the Mulaney promo.
“Mulaney is….a carrot! Derp de derp de diddily derp.”
See I think all the shots of hammy banter is a show within a show and intentionally bad.
I’m going to be an optimist for Mulaney, dammit.
Psht, they very clearly are trying to rip off Louie’s schtick, (and yes I know Seinfeld did it before him, but dammit Louie does it better) of having Mulaney do bits of his real-life stand-up in the middle of the show. Only difference is, outside of that, the actual “show,” they’re using the same TV sitcom standards (corny jokes, fixed cameras, bad acting) that haven’t evolved since the 80s.
Not to mention it’s painfully, painfully obvious Mulaney can’t act.
Haven’t laughed at one of the promos.
Madam Secretary. Tea Leone has the charisma of curdling milk.
Also, it’s called MADAM SECRETARY.
Well, to be fair, I’m sure they are basing it on Hillary! (I’m pretty sure I’m legally required to include the !).
So.. the curdling milk charisma is a step up from the source material. I wonder if they have to include this as an in-kind campaign donation.
If they are smart they reboot it as “Tyler Perry’s: Ma Damn Secretary”, a work place comedy on TBS.
Madam Secretary would work if it was a comedy. Except then it’d be a clean version of Veep, and we already fucking have motherfucking Veep.
Drinking Bird for president of NBC.
Jane The Virgin is doomed. But being on CW, won’t die a quick death.
First to go has gotta be… Cristela. Cause the fuck is this show?
I really hope A To Z isn’t the first to go– I need more Cristin Milioti on my TV screen. If it does get cancelled, I hope they have the full season in the can, so we at least get a DVD.
Agreed. Loves me some Milioti. The show gives me ominous vibes of being pretty good but not immediately memorable enough to catch on though. :(
Picking a NBC show seems like cheating. I’ll go with “Black-ish” on ABC.
I’ve seen two episodes of Mulaney. It’s getting cancelled. Absolutely terrible.
Is it the Seinfeld clone the commercials make it look to be? Cause that was weird. I kept waiting for Michael Richards to come through the door.
Has a reality show ever been canceled before during it’s season? I’m sure that would really tick off the Utopians
Sort of. Most reality shows are done filming their seasons before they air so they usually air in full regardless, but you can tell which ones the network wants rid of in the way they burn them off. For example The Quest just recently on ABC. It started off with one ep a week and when the ratings were shit ABC starting doing two eps a week to get rid of it.
I know there was at least one reality show that got pulled before it finished airing on television and was instead burned off online, but I am blanking on the name.
the utopia with kids show was cancelled so was one of those something something island shows.
So NCIS: New Orleans is a real thing?
Let’s ask Scott Bakula: [www.reactiongifs.us]
NBC will cancel everything after three weeks. FOX will keep giving their shows CPR one week after another, pulling out our hope like so many ingrown toenails.
I just imagine an NBC programming exec putting a gun to his head after cancelling everything due to poor ratings and all of a sudden Mads Mikkelsen and James Spader appear from the dark at his side and whisper: “No, not yet.”
You had me at Mads & James in the dark. Damn you, NBC, & your lures!
Thanks for that analogy, @StreetSpirit. Because I really needed to be *more* creeped out by Spader… :'(
Mulaney looks atrocious
Constantine because NBC only needs to commit to one showing so they don’t get sued.
While I don’t necessarily disagree, I think NBC might be desperate enough to actually give Constantine a chance, just to avoid it going to FOX as part of a doubleheader with Gotham or joining the CW’s stable of DC shows (which is apparently soon to include Supergirl).
The amount of shows that get cancelled in one year in America is equal to the total amount of shows that are currently running on German TV. Berlin Tag u. Nacht is our white trash on parade.
Mulaney has a 16 episode guarantee. So, no it won’t be Mulaney
Black-ish will be gone or maybe they will pull a neighbors and put it on Friday for a season.
So either Scorpion or Madam Secretary or The Mysteries of Laura these will all fall flat
I’m still not over Bunheads getting canned. Yup, I watched Bunheads.
Bad Judge looks like a made-up show that would normally be in a show. A parody within itself.
A-Z. That premise is wayyyyyyyyyy too thin to carry a show.
Then again, I would’ve said the same about HIMYM.
Bakula’s new show?!! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!
No way Gotham gets cancelled. Its already sold its syndication rights to Netflix.
I am pretty sure its going to suck, but if its already pulling in profit for FOX, they would be crazy to give it the axe.
Is Mulaney seriously going to be bad? He is hilarious and the cast looks great. I haven’t seen any promos or the pilot, but for those who didn’t like it, was he the problem? Is it a show that’s fixable, like Parks or is it just doomed? I have high expectations for this so it’s bumming me out so many people don’t like it.
Also the answer to your question Josh, is Selfie. Without a doubt.
How awesome would that be? They’re trolling us hard and this is a way to bring 30 Rock back!
Yeah, it’s Utopia in a landslide for first. That show is Gigli mixed with That’s My Boy bad.