The new fairy tale-busting season of The Crown has reignited interest in Princess Diana, but her brother wants everyone, especially Americans, to know that the Netflix hit shouldn’t be taken as fact. Americans believing something fake is real? Well I never!

“The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I said obviously not,” Diana’s younger sibling Earl Charles Spencer said on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh (the most British name ever) about the family’s ancestral home. “The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction. They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.” True, but more history lessons should have corgis.

He continued, “There is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact. I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can… I feel there was a trust passed on. And we grew up together, you know if you grow up with somebody they are still that person, it doesn’t matter what happens to them later. So yeah, I feel very passionately that I have a role to honor her memory.”

Spencer probably shouldn’t listen to the Oh, Hello podcast then.

(Via Today)