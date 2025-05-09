That final example will also bring back the man himself, Michael C. Hall, which will give it a leg up for viewership, but what can we expect from the reboot of FOX’s Prison Break coming from Hulu? We thought you would never ask…

Revivals, remakes, retools, and reboots. TV shows that relive their past while looking into the future don’t always work out well, but when they do, they can be magical. Cobra Kai , for example, honored The Karate Kid spirit well. If we’re talking about recently launched examples, the jury is still out on Suits LA, although the critical and audience consensus hasn’t gone well for that spin off’s first episodes, but Dexter: Original Sin delivered the goods with Dexter: Resurrection looking even more promising.

Cast

For starters, we won’t be seeing original central characters Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). Rather, we can expect a whole new cast in this retooling that will hail from Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James, who has already pulled in some Mayans crew members, including Clayton Cardenas ^^^, who won over biker lovers’ hearts and minds as Angel Reyes for five seasons of the Sons Of Anarchy spin off.

Deadline has reported that Cardenas signed on as “‘Ghost,’ a ruthlessly dangerous inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Meanwhile, JR Bourne (known to Mayans M.C. devotees as Sons of Anarchy SamDino Charter President Isaac Packer) will portray “‘Junior,’ a mentally unstable lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devastated the town.”

They will be joined by BMF‘s Myles Bullock as fellow inmate “Darius ‘Red’ Lewis” and Dumplin’‘s Georgie Flores as “‘Andrea,’ one of the female cadets training to be a Corrections Officer.”

Other cast members include Lukas Gage, Emily Browning, and Drake Rodger.

Plot

Elgin James has assumed lead writing duties and will executive produce this Hulu series that will be part of his overall 20th Television ride after Mayans M.C. chose to conclude its run. The show will take place in the same universe as original series creator Paul Scheuring’s show, but James will also be telling his own stories, like he did with Mayans M.C., especially after Kurt Sutter’s late-second-season exit.

According to Deadline, the audience can also look forward to “a new chapter” and “a new incarnation” of the same world. Whether that also involves a prisoner introducing himself into the system to help a family member prove their innocence, nobody is talking. Yet. At present, both Deadline and Variety have reported that the show has only been ordered to pilot, but a full-season order seems inevitable, considering the talent already involved.

What also bodes well here: Elgin James’ passion for intense, high-conflict, layered storytelling and the audience(s) that will come from both Mayans M.C. and BMF sides of the ring.