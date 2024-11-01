So there? Then Dexter (again) became a streaming phenomenon on Netflix (Showtime sees you, too, Yellowjackets ), and miraculously, both Dexter: Resurrection and a Dexter: Original Sin prequel were greenlit with original showrunner Clyde Phillips. We’re here today to dig into how the latter will flesh out the history that we’ve previously seen portrayed by a bewigged Michael C. Hall and Dominic James in the original show. Let’s get started.

Dexter Morgan might never die. He miraculously survived both “deaths” that would have taken anybody else out in the original Showtime series and his New Blood continuation . That second death also wasn’t followed by a “peekaboo” lumberjack surprise, and when New Blood ended, Showtime’s Gary Levine called Dexter’s grievous gunshot wounds “a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.”

Plot

“I am a killer. But I wasn’t born this way. By my history. By the people around me. They say it takes a village. To raise a killer.” That would be Michael C. Hall’s voice in a teaser trailer to prepare viewers for Dexter’s inner monologue, so that we’re not floating around in unfamiliar territory with a ^^^ younger Dexter (Patrick Gibson) who has much less hair than his predecessors. Presumably, being more aerodynamic won’t take his homicidal edge off.

The “I wasn’t born this way” utterance and the trailer’s zoom-ins on Dexter’s coworkers do make me wonder how much the prequel series will indulge the “born in blood” concept (due to Dexter witnessing his mother’s murder as a child). Still, the heavy presence of Harry Morgan (now portrayed by Christian Slater) suggests that there won’t be any tweaking of how dad helped him develop a Code after recognizing that Dexter’s Dark Passenger was onboard and needed to be at least guided rather than let loose.

Now, about those links to the future. Clearly, Hall’s voice will provide an aural link to Dexter, but Game Rant has noted a character of interest listed on IMDb for Original Sin. That would be “Iron Lake Doctor” (portrayed by Dante Myles), who hails from the upstate New York town where Dexter: New Blood took place. Does this mean that we will see a flash forward in time on this prequel? This hunch hasn’t been confirmed yet, so stay tuned there.

For now, we know that the prequel will be set in 1991 Miami with Dexter beginning to find footing in law enforcement. Behold the synopsis: