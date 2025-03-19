Neither a hurricane nor well-placed gunshot wounds could keep Dexter Morgan down. Showtime’s enduring serial killer refuses to succumb to his own mortality, and as a result, Paramount Plus decided to run with multiple (in addition to New Blood) spin offs, including Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection. The former finished rolling out a first season earlier this year, but the latter is one that blood-slide fans have really been looking forward to seeing. Sure, we’ll probably receive another objectively awful series finale that we’ll also forgive, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

This revival series will introduce an array of new faces including Krysten Ritter (as Mia Lapierre) and David Dastmalchian (as Gareth), who have posed together for Instagram as “goth fam.” They will be joined by Peter Dinklage (as Leon Prater), Uma Thurman (as Charlie), Eric Stonestreet (as Al), Steve Schirripa (as Vinny), and Neil Patrick Harris (as Lowell).

Filming has been ongoing in not only New York City but also Miami, which could alternately point toward an ongoing investigation into Dexter’s misdeeds or perhaps his utter stupidity in returning to the scenes of his crimes. Maybe both? That guess is as good as any right now, but today, we’re here to talk about which characters will make their (both logical and unlikely) returns.

Dexter Morgan: You know it. Michael C. Hall, baby. Although Patrick Gibson served the younger serial killer’s origin story well, the baton will be passed to the present day again, and Hall previously remarked to Variety that he found it as “unbelievable” as everybody else that Dex lives by popular demand. He then remarked, “There’s something about this world, something about this character that captivates people.”

Harry Morgan: Yes. James Remar will return as Dexter’s (extremely dead) adoptive dad, Harry Morgan (after Christian Slater did prequel duties). No clues have confirmed whether he’ll be a ghost or a zombie in this series.

Harrison Morgan: Yep. Jack Alcott will presumably keep Dexter’s son trekking down the Dark Passenger path, although I remain miffed that no treadmill references were made in New Blood.

Debra Morgan: Sadly, no. Jennifer Carpenter recently told People that she was sitting this season out after ghosting-it in New Blood. “I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it,” she divulged.

The Trinity Killer: Yes, although this one doesn’t seem possible. John Lithgow confirmed that Arthur Mitchell remains alive despite being (fittingly) bludgeoned with a hammer by Dexter, and Lithgow will “come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.” A Trinity Killer prequel is also in the works from universe chief Clyde Phillips.