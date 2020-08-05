With the next season of Westworld not arriving anytime soon, HBO Max just unveiled its latest series that looks like it will scratch that sci-fi itch nicely. In the first trailer for iconic filmmaker Ridley Scott‘s Raised by Wolves, viewers are introduced to Mother (Amanda Collins), an android responsible for restarting human civilization on a mysterious and treacherous planet. As she tells the children the classic fairy tale The Three Little Pigs, it rapidly becomes clear that Mother and the children will be facing adversaries both human and other. Not to mention, the very interesting twist at the end of the trailer.

With imagery evocative of Scott’s work on Aliens, Prometheus, and The Martian, the upcoming HBO Max series seems primed to be an epic sci-fi tale that questions humanity’s place in the universe and the concepts of god and nature.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From executive producer Ridley Scott, Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. The highly-anticipated series premiere will debut on September 3rd on HBO Max. Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-episode series, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

Fans of Scott have been waiting for Raised by Wolves to hit TV screens for awhile now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was originally supposed to air on TNT where it was picked up back in 2018. But as WarnerMedia re-examined its content strategy as it prepared for the launch of HBO Max, Raised by Wolves was shuffled over to the new streaming service.

“As we strive to set a high creative bar for HBO Max, there’s no better person to set that bar than Ridley Scott as he delivers his first season of yet another incredible vision realized,” chief content officer Kevin Reilly told THR back in December.

Raised by Wolves debuts on HBO Max on September 3, 2020.