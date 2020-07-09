Today was a good day for Ramy Youssef.

Ramy, his excellent Hulu comedy that we named one of our favorite shows of the year so far, was renewed for a much-deserved third season. I would have been disappointed if the show didn’t come back, considering where it ended (sadness); also, I need to know how much of that birthday sheet cake Uncle Naseem finished. This is important.

Youssef was also nominated for a TCA (Television Critics Association) Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy, along with Pamela Adlon for Better Things, Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Elle Fanning for The Great (she should win, IMO), Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, and Issa Rae for Insecure. This year’s TCAs, which are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, also included nominations for Watchmen, Better Call Saul, Normal People, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, The Mandalorian, Euphoria, Succession, and What We Do in the Shadows. Basically all of your favorite programs, and also The Morning Show.

Here’s the full list of nominees.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix

Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“Hillary” – Hulu

“The Last Dance” – ESPN

“McMillions” – HBO

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Cheer” – Netflix

“Encore!” – Disney+

“Holey Moley” – ABC

“Making It” – NBC

“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo

“We’re Here!” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids