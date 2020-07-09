Today was a good day for Ramy Youssef.
Ramy, his excellent Hulu comedy that we named one of our favorite shows of the year so far, was renewed for a much-deserved third season. I would have been disappointed if the show didn’t come back, considering where it ended (sadness); also, I need to know how much of that birthday sheet cake Uncle Naseem finished. This is important.
Youssef was also nominated for a TCA (Television Critics Association) Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy, along with Pamela Adlon for Better Things, Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Elle Fanning for The Great (she should win, IMO), Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, and Issa Rae for Insecure. This year’s TCAs, which are voted on by more than 200 television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, also included nominations for Watchmen, Better Call Saul, Normal People, Mrs. America, Never Have I Ever, The Mandalorian, Euphoria, Succession, and What We Do in the Shadows. Basically all of your favorite programs, and also The Morning Show.
Here’s the full list of nominees.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix
Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO
Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix
Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
“Hillary” – Hulu
“The Last Dance” – ESPN
“McMillions” – HBO
“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
“Cheer” – Netflix
“Encore!” – Disney+
“Holey Moley” – ABC
“Making It” – NBC
“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo
“We’re Here!” – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)
“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids
“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu
“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
“Normal People” – Hulu
“The Plot Against America” – HBO
“Unbelievable” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
“The Great” – Hulu
“The Mandalorian” – Disney+
“The Morning Show” – AppleTV+
“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
“The Crown” – Netflix
“Euphoria” – HBO
“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access
“Pose” – FX
“Succession” – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
“Better Things” – FX
“Dead to Me” – Netflix
“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)
“Insecure” – HBO
“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
“Succession” – HBO
“Unbelievable” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO