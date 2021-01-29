Randall Park is having a pretty good week. Not only did his Marvel character, FBI agent Jimmy Woo, make his WandaVision debut on Friday, but the actor just learned the day before that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 for the past four months. If you were wondering how Park could be vaccinated without knowing it until now, there’s a pretty cool explanation: he took part in a clinical trial back in September out of sheer boredom, and there was a 50/50 chance of him actually receiving the vaccine. While appearing on The Talk, Park explained how he was convinced to join the trial by fellow actor (and medical doctor) Ken Jeong, who let him know that the facility was specifically looking for Asian-American candidates. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“And you know, I was thinking, ‘Oh that’s interesting.’ Then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic,” he said. “I was stuck in the house. And I was like, ‘Maybe I should donate my body to science.’ I figured it would be my way to, kind of, fight this thing happening throughout the world. So, I enlisted in the trial. And I didn’t know if I got the placebo or the actual vaccine, but I just found out yesterday that I got the vaccine.”

On top of receiving the good news that he’s now vaccinated against the pandemic, WandaVision fans have been loving Park’s return to the MCU, and the bond that his character quickly built with Kat Dennings‘ Darcy Lewis as the two watch the show’s “sitcom” unfold.

