Ranking Every Christmas Episode Of ‘American Dad!’

7. “Dreaming Of A White Porsche Christmas” – Original Air Date: December 1, 2014
Just to be clear, all the AD Christmas eps are good, so just because this one is in last doesn’t mean I’m not a fan. If anything, it could just be I haven’t watched it as many times over the years as the other ones, so the jokes haven’t reached their way into my vernacular just yet. Really, this was a strong episode, with the amusing premise of Francine, Hayley, Steve, Roger, and Klaus being Stan’s temporary family, while he’s actually married to a Stepford-ish wife and has a football player son. Still, this one didn’t seem quite as epic as past Christmas shows, despite some great Principal Lewis moments. But hey, I could feel differently by next year.
6. “The Most Adequate Christmas Ever” – Original Air Date: December 16, 2007
My only problem with this one is that it feels a lot like the one that aired the year before it (more on that in a bit). It was the second straight episode that involved Stan getting angry on Christmas Eve, and being taught a lesson by a bumbling-but-likeable female guardian angel. Seemed a bit repetitive. It’s still hard not to like it though, with Stan’s only good deed coming in a dream (“I just had the worst nightmare; I took advice from Steve!”), and of course, the adorable baby lawyer who gets a little cuter every time he wins a case. Redundant, but quite enjoyable nonetheless.
5. “Season’s Beatings” – Original Air Date: December 11, 2011
Ok, this is the point where every episode is straight-up awesome, and any critique is pretty middling. My favorite thing here is the scene where Stan beats up Roger-as-Jesus, and in calling him a “wine-loving bisexual,” appears to be speaking about Christ himself. Hayley becoming overprotective of her newly adopted Satan spawn child was amusing, and Steve falling under his spell was great, too. In the end, Roger gets Stan back into Church because his Pimp Cup turns out to be the Holy Grail. Would you expect anything less from this show?
A vastly underrated show. The Christmas episodes were always great. Asshole Santa is the best Santa. American Dad is superior to Family Guy. If you dont agree you’re stupid.
Ah, an alien… One of my fathers side projects
What this post teaches me is that there is not going to be anything worthwhile on the Internet on Christmas Eve day and I should go live my life instead. So thanks!
I’d probably rank some of them differently (“White Porsche” deserves much better than #7), but there’s no denying “American Dad!” is the master of dark animated Christmas specials, and definitely show how more vastly creative and daring the series is compared to Seth MacFarlane’s other works. It just wouldn’t be Christmas without these delightfully twisted episodes.
#3 should be #1. The rest were funny, but not like that one. I laugh out loud every time I watch it.
American Dad’s Christmas episodes are always a special treat. A couple more highlights I think worthy of special attention: Lisa Kudrow’s fun, perfect performance as the Ghost of Christmas Past in “The Best Christmas Story Never” makes me smile very time I watch, and Walter Murphy’s dark, John Carpenter-ish score really sets “Rapture’s Delight” apart as a unique episode.
Good list. Personally I would flip 5 and 6.
Actually, once you get above the clouds it’s always a full moon.
I use that monthly. Also, I thought it was a bouquet of oopsue daisies.
“There’s a flying hooker watching you hug. GO AWAY HOOKER!”