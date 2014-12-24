Ranking Every Christmas Episode Of ‘American Dad!’

American Dad Throughout it’s decade-long run, American Dad !‘s Christmas episodes have been a major treat for viewers, often ranking among the best episodes of the entire series. But which Christmas episode rules them all? It’s time to start some fiery yuletide debate as we rank every Christmas-themed episode of

7. “Dreaming Of A White Porsche Christmas” – Original Air Date: December 1, 2014

Just to be clear, all the AD Christmas eps are good, so just because this one is in last doesn’t mean I’m not a fan. If anything, it could just be I haven’t watched it as many times over the years as the other ones, so the jokes haven’t reached their way into my vernacular just yet. Really, this was a strong episode, with the amusing premise of Francine, Hayley, Steve, Roger, and Klaus being Stan’s temporary family, while he’s actually married to a Stepford-ish wife and has a football player son. Still, this one didn’t seem quite as epic as past Christmas shows, despite some great Principal Lewis moments. But hey, I could feel differently by next year.

6. “The Most Adequate Christmas Ever” – Original Air Date: December 16, 2007

My only problem with this one is that it feels a lot like the one that aired the year before it (more on that in a bit). It was the second straight episode that involved Stan getting angry on Christmas Eve, and being taught a lesson by a bumbling-but-likeable female guardian angel. Seemed a bit repetitive. It’s still hard not to like it though, with Stan’s only good deed coming in a dream (“I just had the worst nightmare; I took advice from Steve!”), and of course, the adorable baby lawyer who gets a little cuter every time he wins a case. Redundant, but quite enjoyable nonetheless.

5. “Season’s Beatings” – Original Air Date: December 11, 2011

Ok, this is the point where every episode is straight-up awesome, and any critique is pretty middling. My favorite thing here is the scene where Stan beats up Roger-as-Jesus, and in calling him a “wine-loving bisexual,” appears to be speaking about Christ himself. Hayley becoming overprotective of her newly adopted Satan spawn child was amusing, and Steve falling under his spell was great, too. In the end, Roger gets Stan back into Church because his Pimp Cup turns out to be the Holy Grail. Would you expect anything less from this show?