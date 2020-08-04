Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy just can’t quit each other, and the American Horror Story vibe is still alive with the actress’ latest turn for the showrunner in an upcoming Netflix TV series. Ratched is a prequel of sorts to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next, and in this trailer, Paulson (as the title character) is informing the world what will happen if they dare to swipe her peach from the break room.

Don’t do that! And don’t tell Ratched to put her name on the peach, either. She’ll dream up all manner of revenge, and of course, Paulson must have had a ball while putting her spin on the iconic villain originally portrayed by Louise Fletcher. This origin story of the fearsome asylum nurse looks to have plenty of fanciful Murphy touches while also promising to give you nightmares. From the synopsis:

In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched streams on September 18.