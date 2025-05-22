Well, Ritchson has been filming back-to-back movies (and Instagramming the process ) on a tight schedule, but Reacher‘s fourth season will be coming, and earlier this week, Ritchson and Sten surfaced on Major League Baseball social media pages while filming as Reacher and Neagley. She, as a Chicagoan, was wearing a Cubs hat as they sat in the stands at Wrigley Field. We do know that Ritchson will be part of Neagley , too, but ambiguity remained on which show they have been filming this month.

Reacher has remained a Big Guy-sized hit through this year’s undercover stint for the wandering brick sh*thouse embodied by Alan Ritchson. His career has now reached such heights that Blue Mountain State has been pulled out for more fraternity antics, and Reacher has officially spun off with Neagley , based upon Maria Sten’s expanded P.I. character from Lee Child’s books. She’s the glue between seasons and his best friend, and only Neagley is permitted to rescue Reacher’s butt and have it feel believable. Those are the rules.

Which Reacher Series Were Alan Ritchson And Maria Sten Filming At A Cubs Game?

That would be Neagley, which has been filming since late February and is anticipated to include a cameo of Reacher’s guns.

Additionally, Ritchson Instagrammed a batch of photos that include Maria Sten and Lee Child while writing, “Stopped by the Neagley set to see my dear friend @mariasten who is absolutely crushing it.” So there you have it.

In doing so, the jacked frontman also wrote that stunts would soon be afoot for the main series, and “Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet. My body is ready.” As for filming? “Season 4 is right around the corner.”

Meanwhile, Maria Sten divulged to Collider that Neagley will revolve around private investigator exploits, but also, expect her personal life to emerge:

“Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she’s grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues. For anybody who likes the character, I think it’ll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I’m just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in.”

Reacher‘s first three seasons are available on Amazon with so much more coming.