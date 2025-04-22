Seriously, have you seen the dude’s IMDb page lately ? He barely has time to squeeze in his Reacher diet in between sets and has even pledged to make time for Blue Mountain State‘s fourth season , so of course eyebrows might be raising on whether he will be appearing in his own franchise’s spin off or not.

Reacher has been such a juggernaut for Prime Video/Amazon that they couldn’t resist (or rather, they had the fine idea of) green lighting a spin off, Neagley , so named for Frances Neagley. That series will star Maria Sten as Reacher’s best friend, who he damn well realizes is the only person who can save his butt. That offshoot series will fill the void (or possibly voids) between Reacher seasons, which is also a practical matter because Alan Ritchson is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.

Will Alan Ritchson Be In The Reacher Spin Off Neagley?

You know it. The Big Guy (who is the only good Big Guy of Lee Child’s world) is confirmed to be part of Neagley. Heck, she’s always showing up for him, so it’s the least that Reacher can do, although Amazon hasn’t confirmed exactly how large of a role he will portray in this upcoming season.

And that ambiguity is alright. Neagley has risen in fan popularity following her third-season ambulance joke in Reacher, which has taken her from a small role in the books to being the glue among stories. Not only does she serve the planned function of being able to bounce Reacher’s internal thought processes around with him and “bolster the exposition,” but she’s also able to crush bad guys alongside him while juggling a bowl of cereal.

Neagley will also co-star Damon Herriman, Matthew Del Negro, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, and Greyston Holt, and a synopsis awaits:

Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Reacher‘s first three seasons are available on Amazon.