AMC

For four seasons, the best that fans of The Walking Dead could hope for in watching Fear the Walking Dead was the hope of seeing an old-friend crossover, like Lennie James’ Morgan or, later this season, Austin Amelio’s Dwight. Now, however, it appears as though the architect of The Walking Dead universe is working diligently to ensure that all the various properties are weaved together.

That became evident in the fifth season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead when Althea encountered a zombie working for zombie biohazard outfit called CRM, which can be linked directly to The Walking Dead and the eventual Rick Grimes’ movies. It’s likely, too, that Gimple will also connect CRM to the second The Walking Dead spin-off due to begin shooting in Virginia later this month. The three The Walking Dead series and the Rick Grimes movies may connect yet again to The Commonwealth, a suggestion teased in a CB radio conversation in the ninth season finale of The Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead, however, is obviously not going to give us all the answers at once. For now, it’s enough to know that Althea has been tased and abducted by a member of CRM. It will be up to the rest of the Fear the Walking Dead gang to track her down and potentially gain more answers, which will bring us closer to understanding where Rick Grimes now resides.