The latest season of Jaden Pinkett Smith’s candid talk show Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, will premiere this week with another round of intense, deep conversations. The long-awaited trailer just dropped, featuring a wide range of dramatic conversations about family, trauma, and, of course, scammers!

Noticeably absent from the trailer is any mention of the infamous Oscars Slap which brought an unwelcome amount of attention to the Smith family. It’s likely that the season was filmed months ago, and even if it wasn’t, it seems like the family will be dealing with that whole situation internally…for now.

Guests from the upcoming season include singer and actress Janelle Monae, who opens up about her father’s harrowing drug addiction. Monae is also joined by her mother Janet Hawthorne. Also featured on season five of the show will be Kim Basinger, ex-wife of Alec Baldwin, who emotionally retells her traumatic divorce. “I went through a very heavy-duty, out loud divorce,” the Oscar winner says. “I wouldn’t leave the house, I would no longer go to dinner. I had to relearn to drive.”

This season will also feature some tell-all conversations with the victims of some of the highly publicized recent scams, including one of the former girlfriends of the Tinder Swindler, Ayleen Charlotte, and one of Anna Delvey‘s ex-BFFs, Rachel ReLoache Williams.

The fifth season of Red Table Talk premieres this Wednesday on Facebook Watch (yeah, that’s still a thing) at 12 pm EST, with new episodes weekly.