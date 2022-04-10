Lately, Willow Smith has been a secret weapon for pop star who want to add an influx of punk energy to their sound. Since she started coming up as an adult artist, Willow has evolved far past “Whip My Hair” and has become a full-fledged “Emo Girl” — or so her recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly asserts. Since Camila Cabello has never been edgy or punk at all, this is the perfect chance for her to explore what a song with those undertones would be like, and “Psychofreak,” her recent collab with Willow, does not disappoint.

The track is off Camila’s third album, Familia, which she just released this past Friday. Of course, Camila has been on a press blitz promoting the record, and she was lucky enough to get an appearance on Saturday Night Live as part of that. As collaborations become more and more popular, it’s not necessarily surprising that Willow joined her, but kicking off her set with this recent collab is definitely a pivot from the earlier sounds of the record, including “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, and one of the record’s earliest singles, “La Buena Vida.”

Check out the high-energy performance of “Psychofreak” up top, and look out for Camila’s second performance of the night, “Bam Bam” as well.