When The Tinder Swindler documentary started streaming last week on Netflix, the film made a shocking revelation at the end. Simon Leviev, “The Tinder Swindler,” was still active on the dating app despite allegedly scamming millions of dollars (total) from several women. According to the documentary, Leviev pretended to be the son of an Israeli diamond tycoon in order to connect with woman. After initially taking them on lavish dates, he allegedly spun a series of tales about his life being in danger as well as using other tricks to gain access to their cash and credit cards.

However, Tinder has since responded to the documentary’s claim, and in a statement to NBC News, the dating app said Leviev (real name: Shimon Hayut) has been banned:

“We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019,” a Tinder spokeswoman said. “In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”

According to NBC News, Hayut is also banned from Hinge and “dating sites and apps under Match Group Inc., including Match.com, Plenty of Fish and OkCupid.” His Instagram account has also been reportedly deleted.

As shown in The Tinder Swindler documentary, Hayut denies all of the allegations and has threatened a lawsuit for “defamation and lies.”

(Via NBC News)