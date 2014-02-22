Here Are The Most Ridiculous GIFs From ‘House Of Cards’ Season Two

02.22.14 4 years ago 22 Comments
NOTE: SPOILERS EVERYWHERE

It’s been one week since season two of House Of Cards became available for binge-watching. And what better way to follow up Danger’s “fancy-ass ScandalHouse of Cards discussion from yesterday than by taking a look back at the crazier moments from the new season in GIFs? Let’s get right to the ridiculousness…

So Claire Is Pretty Damn Diabolical

01-baby-death

Well Damn

02-and-ride-it

Silent Anger

03-rape-award

Give Cashew Her Own Show

cashew

GAHH

04.1-bird

There’s A Troupe In Here Somewhere

04-hate

