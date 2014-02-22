Here Are The Most Ridiculous GIFs From ‘House Of Cards’ Season Two

NOTE: SPOILERS EVERYWHERE
It’s been one week since season two of House Of Cards became available for binge-watching. And what better way to follow up Danger’s “fancy-ass Scandal” House of Cards discussion from yesterday than by taking a look back at the crazier moments from the new season in GIFs? Let’s get right to the ridiculousness…
So Claire Is Pretty Damn Diabolical
Well Damn
Silent Anger
Give Cashew Her Own Show
GAHH
There’s A Troupe In Here Somewhere
What the hell is going on in that Businessman’s Threesome pic? Perhaps I watched too quickly for my own good, but I don’t remember that at all.
That’s the Meachsome.
/bisexual blowjob
Oh, the Feng Job. Yeah, another what the fuck moment.
Nope. the Underwood/Meachem threesome was definitely a far more “what the fuck” moment.
Alvis is talking about the creepy 3some Feng had before he met with Underwood at the beginning of Episode 5.
Ahhhh. Thank you! Going back to see how I missed that.
Ohhhhh and that’s why he gave them that money later! I never DID figure that out. I just assumed he was paying them to use their house so he wasn’t spotted at a hotel.
I’d say you’re welcome but now that image is stuck in your head, so I’ll say “sorry” instead.
Why the hell were they keeping the call girl alive all this time? That’s bugged the hell out of me all season since it was so obvious she was going to be a loose end. Was there a reason I missed for hiding her rather than killing her?
For reasons of plot convenience and filling time.
We got to see some hot and realistic lesbian sex, that’s why.
Yeah filling time, convoluted plotting, Doug Stamper’s weird fetish…but, we got to see her tits right?
I asked that same question, repeatedly, and I THINK it was because Frank was the only one going around killin folks. I mean, I’m sure Doug was aware that Frank killed Russo and Zoe, but Doug never killed ANYONE as far as I’m aware. So he actually WAS protecting Rachel, but FROM Frank, not for him. Frank would have preferred that she be eliminated probably, but he knew he’d have to go around (or through) Doug to do it, and so long as Doug was keeping her quiet, it wasn’t worth it.
The hacker’s blue bird-person is easily one of the top three most shocking moments in season 2.
FYI: [en.wikipedia.org]
Yeah, in context, it’s much less shocking :)
seriously, WHY AREN’T ALL OF THE POSTS ABOUT TRUE DETECTIVE?
Don’t be one of those guys.
@Verbal Kunt did he died? I know they showed him laying there in the field but I didn’t think that meant he was dead.
Laying in the same field, days later, with his eyes open.
@zombie_spiderman I think then, (inspired by your username) that Stamper needs to show up on tonight’s ep of TWD. I hope Maggie stumbles across him, if only for the sake that Stamper’s still creepy, and we can see her tits.