When Bridgerton announced that breakout star Regé-Jean Page would not be returning for Season 2, fans of the hit romance series were heartbroken, but the news wasn’t entirely unexpected. Page’s storyline was neatly wrapped up in the Season 1 finale (although it could have continued) with the show focusing more on other characters. A new report suggests Page’s exist was not so cut and dry, and that show actually did make moves to bring the Duke back despite the fact that it would go against the source material. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Sources close to the show tell THR that Page was offered an opportunity to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of season two — at a rate of $50,000 an episode — but declined for a multitude of reasons.

One of those reasons is Page is looking at a burgeoning film career and, thanks to the success of Bridgerton, his name is already being tossed around as the next James Bond. There’s also the fact that when Page agreed to do the show, part of the appeal was that he’d do a year, and then move on.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page told Variety when his exit was announced. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

You can tell Page was serious about only doing of a year the show because even with Netflix ponying up more cash for him to come back, the Duke is sticking to his guns.

