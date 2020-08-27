Reports of a live-action Resident Evil series coming to Netflix have been floating around for almost two years now, but in an exciting move for fans of the hit video game franchise (that already spawned several movies), the streaming giant has confirmed that a show is officially in the works. The new Resident Evil series will be written by Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb, who promises to deliver an experience that stays true to the horror games while also welcoming new viewers. Via Deadline:

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time,” said Dabb, who will serve as showrunner. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. “For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

According to Deadline, the all new story will stretch across dual timelines with the first focusing on twin sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they move to New Raccoon City, a “manufactured, corporate town” where things will naturally go south as they do in Resident Evil. Meanwhile, the second timeline jumps thirty years into the future where Jade struggles to survive in a world where only 15 million people are left on Earth, due to the presence of six billion monsters. The show will feature signature elements from the games including monster-slaying action sequences and plenty of Easter eggs.

Netflix also teased the series on Twitter with a photo of the official pilot script, which you can see below:

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

