Curb Your Enthusiasm is a show about many things and many characters, and Season 11 will officially include Richard Lewis despite a variety of medical issues the actor is currently recovering from. Lewis made it official on Thursday that he will appear in at least one episode of the long-running Larry David comedy on HBO.

Lewis posted on Thursday about his visit to the set, which included a photo of him and explained that he will show up on camera despite three surgeries that he feared may have limited his acting career.

Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode!

I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.🙏@HBO⁩ #curb

⁦ pic.twitter.com/L4eYv7nLWM — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 22, 2021

“Great news for me! Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode,” Lewis wrote, adding that he was “so grateful” to be able to perform.

Lewis had previously lamented he would be unable to take part in the show, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself, after he had two shoulder surgeries and one for his back trouble. Viewers noted that Lewis looked in pain while on camera in previous seasons, and in 2020 he confirmed that was the case in real life, too. But Thursday’s note is a sign that he’s healthy enough to at least appear once during the upcoming season, news that was received warmly online. That included another Curb mainstay, JB Smoove.