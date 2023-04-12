Rick and Morty is probably going to be around for a very long time, but if co-creator Dan Harmon and team ever take ages between seasons, like they’ve done in the past, at least there’s back-up. Last year Adult Swim ordered an anime spinoff, called, simply, Rick and Morty: The Anime. It’s from director Takashi Sano, who’s already done two Rick and Morty anime shorts, and if you wondered what the multiverse-hopping duo look like as anime characters, now you’re in luck.

First image for RICK AND MORTY: THE ANIME has been revealed. The show will release on Adult Swim and Max (previously HBO Max) this year. pic.twitter.com/49eo2oOW0o — Cartoon Crave (@CartoonCrave_) April 12, 2023

The first image was part of the massive content tease dump that came with HBO Max’s rebranding as simply Max, which also brought news about new Harry Potter and Game of Thrones shows as well as stuff with a teaser for the Penguin spinoff with Colin Farrell. Honestly it looks…not all that different from the main show. But Sano and team will surely take the beloved series in its own funky directions.

Not much else is known about the anime spinoff. For instance, it’s unclear whether Justin Roiland, who was yanked from the main show over domestic violence charges that have since been dismissed, will have any involvement. Indeed, it’s not clear yet who will voice the main twosome. Nor do we know when the 10-episode spinoff will be released. Hang tight!

(Via TV Insider)