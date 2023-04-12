rick and morty
Adult Swim
TV

‘Rick And Morty’ Get A New Look In The First Image From Its Forthcoming Anime Spinoff

Rick and Morty is probably going to be around for a very long time, but if co-creator Dan Harmon and team ever take ages between seasons, like they’ve done in the past, at least there’s back-up. Last year Adult Swim ordered an anime spinoff, called, simply, Rick and Morty: The Anime. It’s from director Takashi Sano, who’s already done two Rick and Morty anime shorts, and if you wondered what the multiverse-hopping duo look like as anime characters, now you’re in luck.

The first image was part of the massive content tease dump that came with HBO Max’s rebranding as simply Max, which also brought news about new Harry Potter and Game of Thrones shows as well as stuff with a teaser for the Penguin spinoff with Colin Farrell. Honestly it looks…not all that different from the main show. But Sano and team will surely take the beloved series in its own funky directions.

Not much else is known about the anime spinoff. For instance, it’s unclear whether Justin Roiland, who was yanked from the main show over domestic violence charges that have since been dismissed, will have any involvement. Indeed, it’s not clear yet who will voice the main twosome. Nor do we know when the 10-episode spinoff will be released. Hang tight!

(Via TV Insider)

Listen To This
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×