‘Rick And Morty’ Is Sticking Around For A Very Long Time

#Rick And Morty
05.10.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Adult Swim

In the infamous Szechuan sauce episode of Rick and Morty, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” Rick tells Morty that he won’t stop searching for his precious Mulan McNugget sauce, even “if it takes nine seasons.” The Adult Swim animated series might not be on that long, but it’s sticking around for a while. On Thursday, co-creator Justin Roiland tweeted, “More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is!” He also included a drawing of Rick telling his grandson, “It’s official Morty. 70 more adventures, Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty.” Morty’s response: “Aw, jeez.” 70 EPISODES.

Described as a “longterm deal,” albeit without any announced time frame, the order is for more than double the count of episodes Rick and Morty has already produced to date… Rick and Morty is the de facto flagship of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network’s youth-skewing cable sibling. It ranked as TV’s No 1 comedy, cable or broadcast, among millennials in 2017. With adults 18-24 and 18-34, it topped The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, and SNL. (Via)

There have been 31 episodes of Rick and Morty to date (beginning in 2013), so another 70 will bring the total to 101, or one more than the standard syndication milestone. At the current pace, Roiland and Harmon should get there around, oh, 2047. In an interview with GQ, Harmon said that he’s very “excited” about the 70-episode deal, and that he and Roiland “just needed enough episodes and the right kind of deal structure that would give us permission to do what we want to do, which is truly focus on the show.” So… no Community movie, then?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick And Morty
TAGSJUSTIN ROILANDRICK AND MORTY

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP