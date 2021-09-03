ADULT SWIM
TV

‘Rick And Morty’ Fans Are Losing It Over Who Plays Live-Action Rick In The Season Finale Promo

Before there was Rick and Morty, there was Doc and Mharti.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television with millions of fans (and millions earned on meta commercials). But creator Justin Roiland’s original vision had nothing to do with incest babies or talking pickles — he just wanted to “troll” Universal Pictures with a Back to the Future parody.

“I actually made this as a way to poke fun at the idea of getting cease and desist letters,” he said. “At the time (October 2006) I had nothing to lose and my original intention was to call this “back to the future: the new official universal studios cartoon featuring the new Doc Brown and Marty McFly” and then I’d just sit back and wait for a letter from their lawyers to arrive. That’s actually why it’s so filthy. I was just looking to ‘troll’ a big studio.”

The Rick and Morty empire began here:

Doc Brown and Marty McFly are the obvious inspirations for Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, so in a full-circle move, Adult Swim has released a live-action promo ahead of the season five finale where Rick is played by Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd. Jaeden Martell (It) portrays Morty, which isn’t a reference, but it is excellent casting.

The tweet is a reference to a multi-verse, but fans are focused on Doc Brown’s Rick.

The Rick and Morty finale airs this Sunday, September 5.

