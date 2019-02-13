Adult Swim

Season 4 of Rick and Morty is still on the way, as is a few more seasons of the Adult Swim show if all goes according to plan. But the writer of one of its iconic episodes won’t be joining Dan Harmon and Co. on the next batch of episodes.

Jessia Gao, an executive story editor for the Cartoon Network smash, is leaving the show to start her own ABC comedy. Gao — an Emmy Award winner and writer of Season 3’s “Pickle Rick” — will be leaving Harmon, Justin Roiland and the rest of the writing staff as they attempt to fulfill Comedy Central’s order of 70 more episodes of the show.

“Pickle Rick” became a smash hit for the animated show when it first aired in August of 2017. You probably heard people screaming “PICKLE RICK” at some point since then, or perhaps you viewed all the merchandise that spawned from the episode where Rick really doesn’t want to go to therapy with his family. But the brains behind the episode will be moving on.