The world is now one Rick and Morty viral video poorer than it once was. Remember that popular video where everyone’s favorite grandpa-grandson duo recreated a 100% real courtroom screaming match? This week it vanished from YouTube. And of course it’s all a gigantic corporation’s fault.

Turner Broadcasting is responsible for pulling the video, titled “The State of Georgia vs. Denver Fenton Allen.” The story goes back to 2016, when an inmate, name of Denver Allen, was accused of killing another prisoner. His attempt to petition to fire his public defender and represent himself very quickly devolved into a vulgar and absurd tête-à-tête, the transcript of which went viral.

It went viral again when Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland later recorded his own version of the argument in the voices of his beloved characters — weak-yet-annoyed Morty as the judge, carelessly crude Rick as Allen. Roiland uploaded a video version with rough sketches of his characters in character. This version still lives online: