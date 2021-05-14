Back in May 2019, the Rick and Morty creators made the bold move to offer Kanye West his own episode of the show, and we’re not talking just a guest spot. “I’m giving him an episode, I’m making it official,” co-creator Justin Roilands told The Blast. “We have 70, he can have one. Kanye, you can have an episode. I’m so down. That would be f*ckin’ amazing, actually.”

A few months later, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Roiland and asked him how the Kanye episode was going. Roiland said that they had been in touch with the rapper, but the two sides were having trouble nailing down a schedule. “We need to sit down and chat about it. But it’s a very sincere and legitimate offer when we threw that out,” Roiland said.

After that, talk of the Kanye episode ground to a halt as the Rick and Morty team continued to crank out new episodes for its latest season. However, co-creator Dan Harmon recently sat down with MSNBC and revealed that the elusive meeting with Kanye eventually happened, and things were looking good — until the suits stepped in upon realizing that Kanye was planning to create original music for the collaboration. Via Comic Book:

They were actually breaking an entire episode “within minutes” but were eventually told by executives to reel it back in. “At that point, that was when seven different corporations — and I don’t fault them for this because this is their job — they have to say, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a minute. Slow down psychos. What are you doing,'” Harmon continued.

As for the chances of the Kanye episode happening down the road, the Rick and Morty co-creator hedged his bets. “Time will tell.”

You can watch the full interview with Harmon below or jump ahead to the 15:00 minute mark to see him talk about his Kanye experience:

(Via MSNBC)