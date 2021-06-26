Rick and Morty‘s fifth season is well underway, and ahead of their second episode Adult Swim released another cold open from the new season days before it airs on Cartoon Network. This time, however, we’re seeing something that wasn’t revealed in concept art more than a year ago. Also, the two apparently plan to find and kill god.

The cold open shows Rick and Morty gulping down food at the breakfast table and, when asked about it, Morty matter of factly says that “we’re gonna kill god” after Rick called it a “big day.”

“Christian God is real, he’s been asleep for thousands of years,” Rick says. “We’re gonna sneak up there and kill him.”

The two seem pretty excited about it, going on and on about how they plan to do it. But things go awry pretty quickly, with aliens crashing in to kill the whole family before the video then shows another Sanchez family quite literally hunting Mr. Poopy Butthole with a target on his back.

Apparently, that family with the duo hoping to kill god was just a decoy family, and its demise means trouble for the “real” Rick and Morty featured in the episode. Rick says it’s time to pack their bags, which means we might be in for a road trip on Sunday night. Maybe we’ll learn a bit more about god in that one, too.