Around this time last year, Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty — television’s “number one comedy, cable or broadcast, among millennials” (millennials love ISIS Werewolves) — for 70 episodes. That’s a lot of episodes. There have only been 31 episodes of Rick and Morty so far (season one aired in 2013), so another 70 brings the total to… a lot more than 31. The days (years) of long waits between seasons will be gone, with co-creator Justin Roiland ensuring that he and Dan Harmon “want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore.”

The hit Adult Swim series is set to return for its fourth season in November 2019, it was announced Wednesday at the WarnerMedia upfront presentation. Season four will premiere just over two years after the finale of season three in October 2017, the longest gap yet between seasons of the show. Over a year elapsed between the season one finale in April 2014 and the season two premiere in July 2015, while there was nearly a two year break between the end of season two and the start of season three. (Via)

Rick and Morty broke the news themselves.

Celebrate the announcement by doing the Rick.

(Via Variety)