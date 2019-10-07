After a lengthy hiatus (hopefully no more of those), Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty returns for more sauced-up “epic” adventures next month. Based on the trailer above, season four of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s animated series promises the return of fan-favorite characters, like Mr. Poopybutthole, Revolio Clockberg Jr., and a swarm of Mr. Meeseeks, as well as an “Akira-type situation going down behind the mall” and, to quote Rick, “the end of the Morty-gets-a-dragon experiment.” So that’s where Drogon went.

“Without giving anything away, we have serialized stuff we check in on now and then that’s sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes. To fans of the show, they’re going to want to watch them in order,” Roiland said about the new season. “We want every episode to be good. There are times we’re like, ‘Okay, this one will be the worst of the season,’ and we’re still compelled to do everything in our power to fix what we think is wrong with it… Sometimes we get them back and are like, ‘We need to roll our sleeves up and figure this out.’ This season’s been good. Pretty excited about this season.”

The 10-episode season is being split into two parts: five episodes this year, beginning November 10, and five episodes presumably next year. Get squanching excited.