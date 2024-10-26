Here’s everything we know about the next season of Rick and Morty, season 8 , including plot details and whether there’s a premiere date.

The Adult Swim animated series was renewed through season 12, meaning it will be on until at least 2029. By then, the episode count will be around 120. Still a ways off from The Simpsons, South Park, and even Bob’s Burgers, but it’s not bad for a show about a drunk scientist and his nervous grandson.

Plot

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder is aiming for season 8 to have “a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff. That’s the stuff I want as a fan. And that’s the stuff that [co-creator Dan] Harmon and I work on all jammed together,” he told Variety. “I’m really proud of these last couple of seasons; they’re sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan.” He also confirmed that Evil Morty will be back. “We can expect to see him in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure,” Marder teased.

He had more to say in an interview with Gizmodo:

“I could have confidently told you when we were going to see it before all the strikes this year sort of pushing everything. I can tell you that we’re working on them all right now. We’ve got a plan, we’ve got a plan for some things up through season 10 already. So there are a lot of chess pieces that are moving, and I’m excited for everyone to see where they fall.”

The Rick and Morty crew — including Marder, Harmon, and stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell — recently shared details about season 8 at New York Comic-Con. According to Comic Book, Grammer and Parnell teased “both a Summer specific and Jerry specific episode,” while everyone had nice things to say about Cardoni and Belden, who took over as the voices of Rick and Morty following Justin Roiland’s firing.

“They’re just so good, and also, I just love their story so much,” Chalke said. “They were actually fans of the show. The fact that they had done the Rick and Morty voice impressions in their college dorms… they were actually rehearsing this whole time for this moment. You couldn’t find two nicer, funnier human beings.” Parnell added, “My first thing was, ‘Are they really gonna sound like them?’ But then, when I heard them… you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Cast

All the voice cast regulars will be back, including Ian Cardoni as Rick, Harry Belden as Morty, Chris Parnell as Jerry, Sarah Chalke as Beth, and Spencer Grammer as Summer. The guest stars are currently “TBA.” Maybe we can get a Solar Opposites crossover with Dan Stevens?