The Rick Grimes Story May Collide With ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

In last year’s season premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, Rick Grimes briefly appeared in a conversation with Morgan at the Jadis’ junkyard before Morgan skipped town and walked halfway across the country to join Fear. This season, there’s a chance that Rick Grimes — or at least the broader story that encompasses what will become the Rick Grimes’ movies — may intersect with Fear again, this time in Texas.

Recall that, in the opening half of the ninth season of The Walking Dead, an injured Rick Grimes was picked up along with Jadis by a mysterious helicopter as part of a group with an apparent history of abducting humans. On The Talking Dead this week, after AMC aired The Walking Dead season finale, the architect of The Walking Dead universe, Scott Gimple, teased “another peek into the greater universe of The Walking Dead in the first half of this season of Fear,” adding that some of the characters will find themselves at the center of “some of the things that have been going on on this show and on The Walking Dead.” He had more to say: